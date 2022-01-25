Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. MercadoLibre posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,917.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $28.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $997.65. 11,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,212.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,518.35. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $957.60 and a 52-week high of $2,012.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.68 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

