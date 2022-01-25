Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCAT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,361. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 549,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $30.23 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.