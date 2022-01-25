Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

MRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 370,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 94,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

