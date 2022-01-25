Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

