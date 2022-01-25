Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post $189.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.40 million and the highest is $248.75 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $173.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $719.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.20 million to $722.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $847.06 million, with estimates ranging from $774.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. 17,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,049. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $591.64 million, a PE ratio of 152.00, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 211,113 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

