Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce sales of $598.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.64 million and the lowest is $596.70 million. Redfin reported sales of $244.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. 19,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. Redfin has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,929. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.