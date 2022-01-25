Analysts Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is $9.39. REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 445.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.92.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after buying an additional 1,341,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.