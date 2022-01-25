Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 357,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

