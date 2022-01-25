Analysts Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

SUI stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.72. The stock had a trading volume of 691,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,159. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Sun Communities by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.