Analysts Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) to post $148.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year sales of $427.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivid Seats.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:SEAT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 380,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,720. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.