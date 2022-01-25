Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $48.60

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Adient by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,688 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

