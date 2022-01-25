Analysts Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

ABNB stock opened at $147.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.72. The firm has a market cap of $93.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

