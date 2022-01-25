Analysts Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Target Price at $280.37

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

IQV opened at $243.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.19. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,120,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

