Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $57.50

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

