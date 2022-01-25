Analysts Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $65.42

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,519 shares of company stock worth $2,205,810. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Prothena by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 377,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,207. Prothena has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

