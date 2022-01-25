Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $39.63

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of IPG opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 979.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 563,636 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

