Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT):

1/14/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00.

1/12/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

1/12/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a rise in membership sign-ups, strategic partnerships and international expansion. This along with focus on digitalization initiatives bode well. Given the growth potential on the back of changing market dynamics along with tailwinds related to the health and wellness, the company remains optimistic for a 4,000-plus domestic store opportunity over the long term. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for current year and next year have witnessed upward revisions, indicating investors’ optimism regarding stock growth potential. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Also, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

12/17/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

PLNT traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.52. 10,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 147.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Get Planet Fitness Inc alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,092,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 607,600 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,675,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 342,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.