Analyzing Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nielsen and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36% Xometry -25.18% N/A -29.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nielsen and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 3 2 0 2.17 Xometry 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nielsen presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. Xometry has a consensus price target of $80.28, suggesting a potential upside of 63.40%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Nielsen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and Xometry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.10 -$6.00 million $2.18 8.84 Xometry $141.41 million 14.53 -$31.08 million N/A N/A

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry.

Summary

Nielsen beats Xometry on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

