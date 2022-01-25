Analyzing Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Tellurian alerts:

This table compares Tellurian and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and Osage Exploration and Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 34.55 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -13.50 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Osage Exploration and Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tellurian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tellurian and Osage Exploration and Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian presently has a consensus price target of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 134.92%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tellurian beats Osage Exploration and Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Osage Exploration and Development Company Profile

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.