Analyzing Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 31.10% 10.63% 1.16% Banc of California 25.70% 11.04% 1.00%

This is a summary of current ratings for Valley National Bancorp and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Banc of California 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $20.92, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Banc of California.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banc of California has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Banc of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.75 $390.61 million $1.11 13.02 Banc of California $309.13 million 4.20 $12.57 million $1.26 16.44

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banc of California beats Valley National Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

