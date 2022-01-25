ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Boosted by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $11.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.72. 7,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.74 and its 200-day moving average is $371.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

