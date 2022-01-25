Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Anthem worth $1,532,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $449.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.55.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

