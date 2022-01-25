APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,880 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 52.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in APi Group by 127.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 70,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of APi Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 133,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APG opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

