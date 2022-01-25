Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $301,387 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 184,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.95%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

