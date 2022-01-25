Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.26% of Appian worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.96. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

