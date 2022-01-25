Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. 2,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 111,476 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,251,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.