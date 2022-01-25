Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.50. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

