Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

