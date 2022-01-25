APYSwap (APYS) Market Cap Reaches $2.05 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.05 million and $84,338.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.42 or 0.06614704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.90 or 0.99909577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006319 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

