Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 958,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 814,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 432,909 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABR stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

