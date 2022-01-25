ArcBest (ARCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

