Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

