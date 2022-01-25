Arianee (ARIA20) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.44 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded 44% lower against the dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $10.44 million and $3,727.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.99 or 0.06636437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.44 or 1.00219060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.