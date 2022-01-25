Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 39,947 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of HCA Healthcare worth $556,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA traded down $4.56 on Tuesday, hitting $239.04. 8,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,423. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.