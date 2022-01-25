Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 613,279 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 92.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.2% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ASML were worth $949,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $32.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $654.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,705. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $268.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $788.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

