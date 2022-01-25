Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $235,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 98,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,522. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

