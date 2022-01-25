Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $274.92 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $274,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

ZTS stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.82. 11,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average is $211.30. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

