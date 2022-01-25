Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602,357 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $398,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 170.3% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 73.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 69.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $4,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,822. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.