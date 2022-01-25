Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €23.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($26.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($24.43) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.21 ($21.82).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

