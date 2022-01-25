Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 177.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

