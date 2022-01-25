Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

AUB traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

