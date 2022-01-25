Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.37

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and traded as low as $57.24. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 134,394 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATLKY. UBS Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.67.

The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

