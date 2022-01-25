Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 1.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Atlassian worth $43,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded down $18.26 on Tuesday, reaching $282.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,407. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day moving average is $364.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, boosted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.