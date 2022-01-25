AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AUDC. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

