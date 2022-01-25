Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 66.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.16. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.62 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

