Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Autohome by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

