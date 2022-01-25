Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $108,404.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.24 or 0.06649184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,664.94 or 0.99986911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

