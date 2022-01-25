Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

