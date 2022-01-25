AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Decreased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $240.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.58 and its 200-day moving average is $234.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.10 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

