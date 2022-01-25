AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 28.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 28.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.72. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 9.00 and a 12 month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

